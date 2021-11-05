(The Center Square) – Health care groups in Virginia are concerned President Joe Biden’s new vaccination requirement for workers in the industry could amplify a worker shortage, which is already making it difficult to provide care.
Under the president’s new mandate, all health care workers at facilities that receive payments through Medicare or Medicaid must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, regardless of the size of the facility. This is not only limited to hospitals and doctors offices, but also includes any other health care facility, such as nursing homes.
Unlike Biden’s mandate for private businesses, the workers will not be allowed to receive weekly COVID-19 testing in place of the vaccine mandate. Rather, if they refuse the vaccine they will no longer be able to work at the facility. The order was promulgated through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“We know that even prior to CMS’s announcement about the mandate, that a severe staffing crisis in Virginia’s nursing homes is having an impact on access to care for our vulnerable seniors,” Amy Hewett, a spokesperson for Virginia Health Care Association and the Virginia Center for Assisted Living, told The Center Square.
“Results from a September VHCA-VCAL member survey showed that over the last six months, 37% of facilities have limited the number of residents in their care to an amount below their capacity because they are unable to staff,” Hewett said. “While we support the intent of the mandate and the protections the vaccine offers, those factors must be balanced with securing access to care for our seniors.”
Vaccination rates at Virginia nursing homes are just less. than 80%, but have been increasing weekly since reporting data became available in May, Hewett said. She said the facilities hailed the arrival of the vaccine and have been committed to providing information to staff regarding the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.
The Biden administration has said the mandate will ensure the safety of frontline workers and the patients who receive care from them.