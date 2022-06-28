(The Center Square) – Henrico County will receive nearly three-quarters of a million dollars in state grants to help the education firm EAB expand, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday.
Youngkin approved a $741,600 grant for the county through the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project. The firm will also have access to the Virginia Jobs and Investment Program for employee training funds and services.
The firm will invest a minimum of $6 million for the expansion and expects to create more than 200 jobs throughout the next five years, according to a news release. It will consolidate its Richmond-based operations in the SunTrust Building on West Broad Street by relocating from two locations on East Parham Road.
“EAB has been a committed business partner in Virginia for more than 30 years, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion and investment in Henrico County,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The firm’s success reinforces the importance of attracting and retaining a skilled work force that is helping fulfill EAB’s mission to improve education and communities across the country.”
The governor’s office said the commonwealth competed with other EAB locations to secure the project.
“EAB is deeply committed to the Richmond area, and we believe our long-term investment will serve Henrico County, the Greater Richmond community, and our growing employee base for many years to come,” Chris Marett, the EAB president of marketing and enrollment solutions, said in a statement.
“We are proud to have been recognized as one of the top workplaces in Richmond for each of the past six years,” Marett added, “and providing a more flexible, hybrid workspace will strengthen our ability to attract and retain the local talent we need to continue helping our partner institutions meet the complex challenges facing the education sector.”
According to the governor’s office, EAB is the leading provider of education research, technology and marketing and enrollment solutions.