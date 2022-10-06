(The Center Square) – Despite COVID-19 pandemic restrictions coming to an end, a lot of Virginia government workers are continuing to work from home, at a rate nearly three times higher than before the pandemic.
As of Sept. 7, 15,338 state employees were working from home at least one day per week, which is more than 27% of the total workforce, according to a report published by the Virginia Department of Human Resource Management.
Nearly 48% of employees who telework are only doing so one day per week and nearly one-third of them are working remotely two days per week. Nearly 6.7% of teleworkers are staying home three days per week, close to 3% are doing so four times per week and more than 11% are doing remote work five days per week.
Secretary of Administration Margaret McDermid told The Center Square the numbers show a balance is needed.
"The numbers are showing that we need a balance,” McDermid said. “It's absolutely critical that people work together, and particularly here in state government. We're seeing an increase over pre-pandemic telework, and also an increase since we first published numbers in July. Since July, we've seen the number go up by a third, we now have over 15,000 people of the eligible 55,000, teleworking."
About 42% of government employees are eligible for telework, according to the report, and about two-thirds of those who are eligible take advantage of the opportunity. This is much higher than before the pandemic. The report notes that slightly more than one-quarter of workers were eligible for telework in 2019 and only 27% of eligible employees worked remotely. In 2019, only 5,664 employees engaged in telework, which means that the current number is about 2.8 times higher than it was that year.
In 2019, only 600 workers worked remotely full time. Another 2,842 workers had a hybrid schedule and 2,222 engaged in limited telework. The pre-pandemic numbers do not break down how many days per week hybrid or limited teleworkers worked from home.
Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin instituted new telework rules, which sought to bring state employees back into the office, but many workers are still getting approved for remote work. The rules sought to limit the eligibility to incentivize in-person work. At that time, the governor said that creative, innovative and effective solutions occur with regular, in-person interaction by state employees.