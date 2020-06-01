(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Virginia is calling on a Democratic lawmaker to resign after it appears he got physical with police at a protest in Manassas and threatened their state funding.
“I’m a member of the General Assembly,” a man who appeared to be Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, was videotaped telling state police at the protest Saturday. “I run the state police’s budget. They’re gonna f****** regret this.”
Carter tweeted he attended the protest, but he has not confirmed he made the statements or is the man on video. He tweeted he inhaled tear gas before being "flashbanged" less than 90 seconds after he identified himself to police. He said Virginia State police then "sprayed [tear gas] directly into my left eye after refusing to answer basic questions" for about 45 minutes. In a separate tweet, Carter said he was "flashbanged" a second time.
They tried to flashbang me again while I was walking away. Twice. One hand thrown, one weapon launched. They missed. I saved the hand thrown canister. https://t.co/Jg4NmOlKLc— Lee 😷 Carter (@carterforva) May 31, 2020
Carter joined others in a protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in custody after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes in Minneapolis.
The man who appears to be Carter said in different video he was hit with a flash-bang grenade and police used tear gas on him and other people in the crowd. He also can be seen approaching police in riot gear, asking which agency used the tear gas and then shoving some of the officers. Officers shoved him back several times and pushed him onto the ground at least once.
“You must have lost your g** d*** mind,” the man who appears to be Carter can be heard yelling at police after he was pushed to the ground.
In a news release Sunday, the Republican Party of Virginia called on Carter to step down, saying he abused his power by bullying police officers, intimidating them and threatening to cut their funding.
“Delegate Carter has not only dishonored the memory of George Floyd, he has also cheapened any justice that his killer will face,” the statement read. “The law enforcement officers in Manassas had nothing to do with the tragedy in Minnesota, and did not deserve to be screamed at and threatened by an elected official in the Virginia House of Delegates.”
Carter did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square. On, Twitter, he responded to the Republican Party of Virginia's request to resign by tweeting, "No."
Over the weekend, protests erupted throughout the state and U.S. In many major cities, including Richmond, the protests turned into riots and people began looting stores.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency for the entire commonwealth amid the unrest. Richmond has declared a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night until Wednesday.
“This emergency declaration will provide the necessary support to localities as they work to keep our communities safe, said Governor Northam. “There are many voices speaking out for justice and healing across the United States and in our Commonwealth, but others are exploiting this pain and inciting violence.”