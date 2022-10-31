(The Center Square) – Investors developing affordable rental housing options will receive about $60 million in state grants through the Housing Opportunity Tax Credits, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
The grants will be awarded through Virginia Housing, which is Virginia’s housing finance agency.
“A priority in the forefront of this Administration is to make housing more affordable for all Virginians,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Our partnership with Virginia Housing has enabled us to effectively disperse state tax credits to ensure rental properties are being built that are more affordable for renters.”
The funding will go to five developments: $16.5 million for Block 9 A1 in Norfolk City, $16.5 million for Block 17 in Norfolk City, $15 million for Smith Ridge Commons in Roanoke County, $9 million for The Rendezvous in Hopewell City and $3 million for Mecklenburg Manor in Mecklenburg County.
“The funds allocated to the state tax credits for rental housing are key in revitalizing our neighborhoods and providing more affordable housing options for our workforce,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement.
According to the governor’s office, the grant program helps establish more affordable housing options for Virginians by increasing the affordability and efficiency of the development and building process. The program was established in 2021 and revised in 2022. Jurisdictions with populations of less than 35,000 people and developments that are part of a strategic initiative for affordable housing, such as the HUD Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.
“Virginia Housing is proud to award Housing Opportunity Tax Credits to make homes more affordable for Virginians,” CEO of Virginia Housing Susan Dewey said in a statement. “Tax credits are a wonderful tool that allows developers to offer the units at affordable rental rates, impacting individual families and local economies.”
Each location is in the early stages of development, according to the governor’s office. Four of them are new developments and one is a rehabilitation of an existing property. The governor’s office projects that the grants will create 572 new affordable units and 47 units of deeply affordable housing.