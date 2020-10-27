(The Center Square) – About $116 million in federal coronavirus relief funds will be distributed to higher education institutions and medical centers in Virginia to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
The funding will help support telework and distance learning infrastructure and pay for personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning supplies and COVID-19 tests for students, staff and faculty.
“Virginia has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, and they are working overtime to keep students, staff, and faculty safe,” Northam said in a statement. “This additional $116 million in federal funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this public health crisis.”
About $115.6 million will go directly to institutions to pay for expenses related to halting the spread of COVID-19. Another $600,000 will go to the Virtual Library of Virginia, which will purchase educational films, documentaries and TV programming that will help support social distance learning at public institutions.