(The Center Square) – Virginia received nearly $220 million in broadband grants from the U.S. Department of Treasury through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.
“The pandemic turned so many aspects of life online from work to school and laid bare the urgency of closing the digital divide for all Americans – especially those living in rural, Tribal, and low-income communities,” Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement. “Treasury’s broadband funding represents a significant step in the Biden-Harris Administration’s unprecedented investment to increase access to high-speed internet and reduce broadband bills for every American household and business.”
Virginia will receive about $219.8 million for broadband, which represents all of its available CPF funding. Treasury estimates that it will provide high-speed broadband to 76,873 locations, which represents about 28% of the locations that currently do not have access to high-speed broadband.
The money will help the commonwealth expand last-mile broadband access, which helps grow current broadband networks to serve nearby unserved areas. The money will go to partnerships between local governments and internet service providers that are seeking to expand access. The grant-making program is overseen by the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.
Virginia was one of four states to receive broadband funding through the first group of grants provided through CPF.