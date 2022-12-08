(The Center Square) – Virginia received about $67.5 million in public health infrastructure funding through a federal grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
The grant funding, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will span over five years to bolster the public health workforce, modernize data infrastructure and improve organizational systems, according to the governor’s office. The Virginia Department of Health will coordinate the grant to determine where the money goes.
“As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, and classrooms this grant will help us rebuild, reinforce and retain our public health workforce and system that was strained during the pandemic,” Youngkin said in a statement. “From the first days of my administration, we have sought out ways to improve health outcomes for all Virginians and this grant will assist us get the necessary help needed to all Virginians across the Commonwealth.”
According to the governor’s office, the grant program is meant to help the state with both short-term and long-term goals. In addition to growing the workforce, it is meant to help improve processes and policies and help the recipients develop efficient and sustainable technologies.
“This grant offers a most timely opportunity to support critical public health infrastructure in the Commonwealth,” State Health Commissioner Collin Greene said in a statement. “The funding will allow us to invest in our outstanding public health professionals and provide Virginians with enhanced systems to protect the health and promote the well-being of all.”
In addition to the state funding, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health received about $6 million through the same grant program. Virginia Beach was the only locality in the commonwealth to receive an individual grant.