Legislation that will end the statewide prohibition on collective bargaining for public-sector unions, which is also known as exclusive representation, passed the Virginia General Assembly on Sunday.
The legislation would permit public-sector collective bargaining in a locality if that locality passes an ordinance or a resolution that expressly allows it. Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the legislation.
Under this bill, if the majority of workers in an eligible working group request their union have collective bargaining rights in a locality that has not passed a resolution or an ordinance, the locality is required, within 120 days, vote on whether to adopt such a policy. The legislation does not require any locality adopt an ordinance.
When a union collectively bargains, it negotiates contracts for all workers in a working unit even if some of the workers in the union are not union members and do not want their contracts negotiated by the union.
Public-sector workers still would be prohibited from striking under this bill.
The legislation passed the House of Delegates, 51-44, and the Senate, 21-18, nearly along party lines.
This bill came out of a compromise between the House and the Senate. The House sought to permit collective bargaining statewide, but some of the Senate’s moderate Democrats refused to agree to any legislation that forced localities to provide collective bargaining rights. Some localities had warned that collective bargaining rights could cost them millions of dollars.
Some critics of collective bargaining have warned that it could harm the education system and police accountability. Supporters have said that collective bargaining will provide better benefits and salaries for workers.
