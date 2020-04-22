(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly voted Wednesday to adopt Gov. Ralph Northam’s amendments on casino and sports betting legislation.
Five Virginia cities – Richmond, Danville, Norfolk, Bristol and Portsmouth – will be allowed to construct casinos if residents approve measures to do so on the November ballot. The amendment diverts a bulk of the revenue collected from the casinos away from the general fund and into construction, renovations or upgrades for public schools.
Under the amended bill, 6 percent of the first $200 million of adjusted gross receipts would go to the locality, as would 7 percent on adjusted gross receipts between $200 million and $400 million and 8 percent on adjusted gross receipts that exceed $400 million. Eight-tenths of a percent of tax revenue would go to the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund, and two-tenths of a percent to the Family and Children's Trust Fund. One percent of the tax revenue would go to the Virginia Indigenous People's Trust Fund if the casino is operated by a Virginia Indian tribe.
The remainder will be used for the public school system. It passed the House, 66-29, and the Senate, 29-11.
Both chambers also accepted Northam’s amendments on legislation that legalizes sports gambling in Virginia. The legislation will allow residents to gamble on professional and college sports, but not on college games for Virginia-based teams.
This legislation passed the House, 64-30, and the Senate, 27-13.