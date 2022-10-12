(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Virginia have increased by more than 21 cents over the past seven days despite previously trending downward, according to averages provided by AAA data.
The average cost for a gallon of gas in the commonwealth is $3.53 cents, as of October 11. Just one week ago, the average cost was slightly less than $3.32. The cost of diesel is up about 26 cents per gallon, from about $4.644 on average to about $4.905 on average.
Gasoline costs have also begun to exceed the averages from one month ago. The cost for a gallon of regular gas is nearly five cents higher than the previous month and the cost of diesel is more than nine cents higher than the month before.
Some localities are seeing higher averages. Highland and Bath counties have average gas prices higher than $3.80 per gallon. Buchanan County, Fairfax County, Arlington County, Fairfax City and Alexandria City have average costs higher than $3.70 per gallon. A few counties, including Halifax, Washington and Southampton, have costs that average less than $3.40 per gallon.
The current increase in gas prices is likely driven by OPEC’s decision to reduce its oil output next month, which has affected prices throughout the country and in other parts of the world. OPEC announced it would reduce output because of uncertainty about the global economy and oil market outputs.
Virginia gas prices are still far lower than the national average. The average cost for a gallon of gas nationally is more than $3.92, which is nearly 40 cents higher than the average cost in the commonwealth. However, Virginia’s gas is rising at a higher rate over the past week. Nationally, the cost for a gallon of gas increased by slightly more than 12 cents over the past week, but is up over 21 cents in the past month.