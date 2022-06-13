(The Center Square) – Food and farming projects in 11 counties and cities are getting $214,000 in state funds, highlighting the start of Virginia Ag Week.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement late Monday afternoon.
The funding, which was awarded through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industry Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program, will invest in infrastructure for small-scale farmers and food producers, according to a news release. The money will assist with meat processing, grain milling, oyster production, food and beverage, and shepherding.
“As we begin this weeklong celebration of agriculture, Virginia’s largest industry, I am pleased to partner with our local governments through the AFID program to make strategic investments into the infrastructure our farmers and food producers need to be successful,” Youngkin said in a statement. “It is through innovative partnerships like these, where the private and public sectors come together to identify and address critical needs, that we can keep the Commonwealth moving forward.”
The governor approved five $25,000 grants, which went to oyster processing in Northampton County; meat processing upgrades in Orange County; farmers market construction in Scott County; oil tank installation in Shenandoah County; and craft beverage support in Westmoreland County.
“Virginia Ag Week provides us an opportunity to not just appreciate the many positive impacts agriculture brings to our daily lives, from the delicious food on our plate to the beautiful farmland out our window, but to also think about how agriculture can be made even better,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr said in a statement. “There is no better time to announce these awards that highlight the strength and diversity of Virginia’s agriculture industry, while also showing how the thoughtful commitment and innovation of our farmers and food producers is driving the industry forward.”
Youngkin also approved $22,500 for grain mining upgrades in Nelson County; $20,000 to assist a mobile market in Richmond; $20,000 for sheep wool production in Grayson County; $10,000 for grain mining upgrades in Franklin County; $9,000 for commercial kitchen expansion in Bedford County; and $7,500 for farmers market improvements in Fauquier County.