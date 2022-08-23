(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
During the first three months of the year, there were 292 estimated traffic fatalities. Last year, in the same time period, there were 170 traffic fatalities. This shows an increase of nearly 72%, which is the third highest spike in the nation. The commonwealth only trailed Delaware, which had a 163% spike (from 19 to 50) and Connecticut, which had a 73.6% spike (from 53 to 92).
Virginia’s spike was much higher than the national average, which only saw a 7% increase from last year’s first quarter numbers, from 8,935 to 9,560.
Most of Virginia’s neighbors also saw an increase, but not to the same level. The District of Columbia, which has a much smaller population, had a 62.5% increase, with the numbers rising from eight to 13. North Carolina had an increase higher than 51%, going up from 334 to 505, Maryland had a 49% increase from 110 to 164, West Virginia saw a 28% rise from 53 to 68 and Kentucky went up from 162 to 206, which was a 27% hike.
The only neighboring state to see a decrease in traffic fatalities in this year’s first quarter when compared to last year’s was Tennessee, which barely moved. There were 274 traffic fatalities in the state when compared to 279 from the previous year, which shows a 1.8% decrease.
The NHTSA report breaks the country down into 10 distinct regions. Region 3, which includes Virginia, all of its neighbors and Delaware, had the highest increase by far. In that region, traffic fatalities were up 52% overall, with Virginia and Delaware leading that trend. Region 1, which comprises the New England States, was the second highest with a 23% increase.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, there were marked increases in fatalities and the fatality rate per 100 million VMT in 2020 [nationally],” the report stated. “The increased trend of fatalities in 2020 have continued into 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The increased trend of the fatality rate per 100 million VMT in 2020 has continued into the first quarter of 2021, but decreased in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2021, and increased again in the first quarter of 2022. NHTSA is continuing to gather and finalize data on crash fatalities for 2021 and 2022 using information from police crash reports and other sources.”
The estimates will be further refined when the NHTA releases its projections for the first six months, according to the report.