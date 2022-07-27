(The Center Square) – A Virginia vertical farming company will receive at least $66,000 worth of grants to conduct a major operation expansion for its new farm in Pittsylvania County and the city of Danville.
The company, AeroFarms, intends to increase production of freshly-grown leafy greens and bring 66 new jobs to the facility, which is the largest indoor vertical farm of its kind in the world, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. The production expansion is related to an increase in demand.
“Virginia continues to be the premier location for companies using technology and innovation to become leaders in their industry by generating massive benefits to consumers and investors,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I want to thank AeroFarms for their continued commitment to the Commonwealth and commend Danville-Pittsylvania County for their cooperative and highly-effective approach to economic development that will create new jobs and economic opportunities for Virginians.”
The governor approved a $33,000 grant through the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Pittsylvania County will match the $33,000 grant with local funds. The company is also eligible for state benefits through the Enterprise Zone Job Creation Grant program, which provides grants based on job creation.
“Technology has always been the central force driving agriculture forward. This is especially true in the fast-growing indoor agriculture industry, which has the potential to revolutionize how much of our food is produced,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr said in a statement. “We are grateful that AeroFarms continues to choose Virginia as a partner in bringing this exciting technology to scale and look forward to their continued growth and success in the Commonwealth.”
The vertical farm is a 138,670 square-foot facility. Aerofarms is a Certified B Corporation and one of the world leaders in indoor vertical farming, according to the governor’s office.