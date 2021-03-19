(The Center Square) – The deadline for filing and paying individual income taxes in Virginia has been extended until May 17, 2021 to coincide with the federal government’s extension on the same date, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Friday.
“Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers,” Northam said in a statement. “Even with this extended deadline, we encourage Virginians to file as soon as possible so we can get people the refunds they are entitled to while also protecting the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing.”
The announcement extends Virginia’s previous deadline by more than two weeks. Before the change, the deadline was set to be May 1.
Virginia’s extension only applies to individual income taxes and not to estimated payments. Those who will need to make payments must do so by May 17 to avoid penalties. Although interest will continue to accrue beyond the original deadline, the General Assembly will consider legislation in April’s session to change that.
“This extension should provide certainty to tax preparers so that we can conclude the tax filing season,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said in a statement.
The Northam administration is also encouraging residents to file electronically.
“Filing electronically is the fastest and most efficient way to submit your return, get it processed and get your refund,” Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said in a statement. “Due to the COVID-19 protocols that are in place, it could take longer for us to process paper returns.”