(The Center Square) – Virginia’s Executive Mansion, which houses the commonwealth’s governor, will reopen for public tours at the end of the week.
It has been closed to such traffic because of COVID-19.
"We are hugely humbled to call Virginia's Historic Executive Mansion home, and we are thrilled to be able to share it with the 8.6 million Virginians we serve," First Lady Suzanne Youngkin said in a statement.
The mansion will open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mansion will open at the same time on subsequent Fridays and will release updated details on when tours will be available throughout the rest of the year. No reservations will be required to tour the mansion, according to a news release.
When the mansion reopens, it will also display artwork related to the commonwealth and artwork from Virginians.
“We have prioritized works by Virginia’s artists, as well as varied and diverse Virginia-centric content, through dynamic art selections and artifacts serving as a living exhibit that will change over time as different parts of Virginia’s story become the focus,” Youngkin said in the statement.
The governor and his wife worked with the Citizen Advisory Council to facilitate the reopening.
“The art in the mansion demonstrates the commonwealth’s past, present and future. It showcases the myriad of cultures influencing Virginia’s history – the good and the bad parts of it. We continue to view the mansion as one of the most revered historic spaces in the commonwealth,” Betsy Beamer, the chairwoman of the Citizens Advisory Council for interpreting and furnishing the mansion, said in a statement.
The Executive Mansion worked with museum partners and independent artists.