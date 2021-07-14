(The Center Square) – Virginia ended Fiscal Year 2021 with a $2.6 billion surplus, which is the largest the commonwealth has seen in its history.
Revenue collections increased by 14.5% from 2020, which was more than five times the estimated 2.7% growth. The surplus was caused by a variety of factors, which include an increase in tax revenue from all major sources and federal relief funding from the American Rescue Plan. Projections had been lower because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic restrictions, but these restrictions were eased out and most have ended.
A large portion of the revenue growth occurred toward the end of the fiscal year when COVID-19 restrictions were winding down. Revenue collections saw their largest boost between April and June when it surged by 26.4%.
“We have effectively managed Virginia’s finances through the pandemic, and now we are seeing the results—record-breaking revenue gains, a recovery that has outpaced the nation, and recognition as the best place to do business,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.
“Fueled by a surging economy, federal American Rescue Plan funds, and the largest surplus in Virginia history, we have significant resources available to make transformational investments in this Commonwealth,” Northam said. “I look forward to working with the General Assembly in the fall to seize this opportunity so we can build a brighter future for all Virginians.”
Individual nonwitholding taxes was 37.1% above estimates, which accounted for about half of the surplus. Final payments to the Department of Taxation increased by 68% and estimated payments increased by 19.8%. Individual income tax refunds were $339.4 lower than expected, which also helped increase the surplus.
Corporate income taxes increased 49.8%, which was higher than the estimated 27.4% increase. According to the governor’s office, this was primarily caused by additional tax revenue from larger corporations based on economic growth.
Payroll withholding taxes increased by 4.7%, which outpaced the 2.7% projection and sales tax collections increased by 12.4%, which was higher than the 4.7% projection. Internet sales tax collections increased by more than 32%.
“We expected a strong revenue performance and this surplus is even larger than initially anticipated,” Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said in a statement. “We are encouraged that for the fiscal year, payroll withholding and retail sales taxes increased by 6.4 percent signifying that Virginia’s underlying economic foundation is strong.”
A complete analysis of final receipts will be made available during the Joint Money Committee meeting Aug. 18.