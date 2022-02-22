(The Center Square) – The Virginia Employment Commission backlog has decreased by nearly 89% since Gov. Glenn Youngkin took office, according to numbers recently released by the administration.
Since Youngkin took office Jan. 15, the state’s backlog of employment separation reports is down from 246,273 to 27,728. The number of unpaid pending claims has also gone down from 24,887 to 15,846 in that timespan.
“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient and customer focused,” Youngkin said in a statement. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”
The VEC faced backlogs during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with nonmonetary eligibility cases that needed review. The commission failed to meet its three-week determination deadline in about 95% of cases, which yielded a class-action lawsuit. Nearly every eligibility case was taking 10 weeks or longer to be settled, but in some cases, applicants waited for several months or even more than a year.
In May of last year, Gov. Ralph Northam directed $20 million to address VEC backlogs, which increased staffing and provided technology upgrades. Nonmonetary eligibility cases only represent about 4% of overall claims, but the commonwealth ranked last among all states in this category during the height of the pandemic. In overall unemployment payouts, the state ranked toward the top.
“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need,” VEC Commissioner Carrie Roth said in a statement. “As an initial step, our team is hyper-focused on tackling the remaining backlogs, doubling down on training and building a world-class employment services agency. This focus is already starting to pay off.”
Virginia faced high unemployment rates during the pandemic, but performed better than most states. Since the pandemic restrictions ended, the unemployment rate has steadily gone down.