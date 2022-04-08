(The Center Square) – The federal government approved Virginia’s request to extend emergency SNAP benefits through April, which will allow families on food stamps to continue receiving higher allotments.
The emergency benefits will be automatically added onto a person’s Electronic Benefits Transfer when receiving his or her allotments on Saturday, April 16, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services.
A household of one will receive $250 in benefits, a household of two will receive $459 in benefits, a household of three will receive $658 in benefits and a household of four will receive $835 in benefits. The amount of benefits continues to increase for each additional person in the household who is eligible for benefits.
The enhanced benefits are available because of a public health emergency declaration related to outbreaks of COVID-19. The federal government awards the enhanced benefits on a month-to-month basis.
“Virginia, like other states, is required to submit a request each month to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services,” a spokesperson for the VDSS told The Center Square. “The request is allowable based on the public health emergency declaration by the Secretary of Health and Human Services under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act related to an outbreak of COVID-19 when a state also has an active emergency or disaster declaration.”
For this reason, the spokesperson said, the status of future emergency allotments is uncertain.