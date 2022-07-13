(The Center Square) – Virginia residents who receive food stamps will continue to get the higher emergency allotments through July, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Social Services.
The federal government approved emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to extend them for the commonwealth on a month-to-month basis. The status of the emergency allotments in future months has not yet been determined.
“The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis,” VDSS noted in a news release. “Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.”
With the emergency allotments, a household of one will receive $250 for the month. Households of two people will get $459, households of three will get $658, households of four will get $835 and households of five will get $992. The allotments keep increasing up to a household of eight, which receives $1,504. Households larger than that will receive $188 for each additional person.
People who receive SNAP benefits will have the emergency allotments added to their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards automatically. The allotments for July will be added on Saturday.
The unemployment rate drastically increased in the commonwealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has consistently shrunk since the restrictions ended. Virginia’s unemployment rate now sits at 3%, which is six-tenths of a percentage point lower than the national average.
Still, many Virginians have been affected by soaring inflation rates. The inflation rate is currently 9.1%, which is the highest rate in just over four decades. Gas prices have also hit record levels this year. Although the average cost of gas is lower than it was last month, it is still at nearly $4.42 per gallon in the commonwealth.