(The Center Square) – The economic downturn caused by the spread of the COVID-19 virus has led Virginia to temporarily eliminate Medicaid copay requirements and extend tax deadlines.
Along with suspending copays, Medicaid will extend prescription refills to 90 days, enhance telehealth options and waive some pre-approval requirements, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday. Medicaid also will cover testing for COVID-19.
Virginia Director of Medical Assistance Services Karen Kimsey said this is the first phase in Virginia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the state will continue to take necessary action. The federal government has increased flexibility for states to adjust Medicaid rules.
“We want to make sure that any Medicaid member who is sick can seek medical attention without worrying about how they’re going to pay for it,” Kimsey said.
Kimsey encouraged every person who doesn’t have health insurance to apply for Medicaid.
Virginia has sales tax returns that are due Friday, but businesses can request for an extension to pay by April 20. Secretary of Finance Aubrey Lane said the requests will be granted very liberally. This temporarily will cost the state about $145 million; $30 million of that will be felt by local communities.
Payment for Virginia individual and corporate income taxes will be extended until June 1. The filing deadline remains May 1. Lane said this will move about $100 million in tax revenue from this fiscal year into the next fiscal year.
The executive branch does not have the authority to waive interest payments, so interest will accrue on any late payments, but there will be no penalty. The administration will work with the General Assembly to get these interest costs waived.
Northam also announced the federal government approved the commonwealth’s request for a disaster declaration so small businesses and nonprofits will be able to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans if their business has been negatively affected by the coronavirus.
The commonwealth also has requested that judges and magistrates consider alternatives to jail time for low-level crimes to prevent the spread of coronavirus within prisons. It also has encouraged alternatives for low-level criminals who are already in jail, such as house arrest, if practicable.
The enforcement of vehicle inspections will be suspended for 60 days.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health reported 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including two deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 157 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.