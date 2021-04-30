(The Center Square) – People who are vaccinated will no longer need to wear face coverings when outdoors by themselves or in small gatherings in Virginia, per an executive order signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
The exemption applies to any person two weeks after they have been fully vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated will still have to wear face coverings at indoor public locations and when at large outdoor events and gatherings.
Northam’s executive order puts the commonwealth in line with new guidelines from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention.
“The CDC’s recommendations underscore what we have said all along—vaccinations are the way we will put this pandemic behind us and get back to normal life,” Northam said in a statement. “Our increasing vaccination rate and decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases has made it possible to ease mitigation measures in a thoughtful and measured manner. I encourage all Virginians who have not yet received the vaccine to make an appointment today.”
To date, 2.5 million Virginians are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 39% of the state’s adult population. More than 3.7 million have received at least one dose, which accounts for 57% of the adult population. All Virginians 16 years or older are eligible to receive the vaccination.
Northam’s executive order also allows up to 1,000 spectators for outdoor recreational sports immediately. It will still have to operate at 50% capacity. This speeds up an executive order from last week, which would have made this effective two weeks from now.
Other changes set to go into effect May 15 will remain on that time table, which includes allowing 250 people for indoor recreational sports up to 50% capacity. It also includes an outdoor gathering limit increased to 250 people and an indoor gathering limit increased to 100 people. Outdoor entertainment venues will be allowed to operate at 50% capacity with no cap and indoor entertainment venues will be allowed up to 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people.
In the future, state officials may consider implementing vaccine passports or even vaccine mandates. Vaccine Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in an interview with 8News that a vaccine passport is the most likely way in which the state will combat vaccine skepticism. However, he did not rule out the possibility of mandatory vaccines.
Under Virginia law, the health commissioner can require Virginians to get vaccinated during an epidemic. Commissioner Norm Oliver has expressed support for this position last August. At the time, the Northam administration opposed mandatory vaccines.