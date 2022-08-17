(The Center Square) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles launched a new webpage on its website it says will help customers figure out what documents they need before coming in for a service.
"We want to make the most of your time,” Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said in a statement. “That includes ensuring you complete your business in one trip. We hope that, by creating more awareness of the forms and documents needed for service, customers will find it easier to come prepared and have an even better DMV experience."
To prevent customers from arriving at the DMV unprepared, the webpage provides links that explain the necessary documents required for various services. This includes driver’s license renewal, REAL ID cards, vehicle registration, replacement car titles and name changes, among other things. Although the website already provided this information, the new webpage is meant to help people access the information more easily.
"I strongly encourage customers to take a few minutes prior to your trip to [the] DMV to check out dmvNOW.com/visit and learn more about what you'll need for a successful visit," Ford added. "Help us help you get in and out and on with your day."
The webpage also includes other information about various services, such as information about how to complete certain applications prior to coming in or applying online for certain documents if available.