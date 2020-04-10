(The Center Square) – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has approved a waiver request from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles that will allow prospective truck drivers to complete their knowledge test at a third-party location while the DMV is closed.
The knowledge test is required for a person to get his commercial learner’s permit (CLP), which is the first step in getting a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The skills test required for the CDL already was being administered by third parties.
A person can receive a CLP or CDL in the mail from the Virginia DMV upon passing. With every DMV location closed across the state until at least April 23 as a response to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, prospective drivers cannot complete any testing or training at DMV facilities.
With DMV locations closed, some trucking organizations have voiced concern about a possible shortage of drivers caused by the heightened difficulty of attaining a permit or a license and the expected increase in demand for drivers during the recovery.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued several pieces of guidance to alleviate difficulties for truckers, such as extending deadlines and deregulating the use of vehicles to assist with the pandemic. Virginia has followed every piece of guidance.