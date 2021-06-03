(The Center Square) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is gradually expanding its appointment opportunities this month and next month now that most of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have come to an end.
Starting June 1, the DMV opened 184,000 additional appointment opportunities and the department will open up more appointments June 15 and again in July. Residents can secure their slots for the June 15 appointment expansion at this time. The department is hiring and training new employees to keep up with the higher number of appointments.
"Virginians have told us they appreciate the convenience and high quality service the appointment system affords," Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a news release at the time of the announcement. "The Governor's announcement ... enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner, but we are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”
A person can schedule an appointment on the DMV’s website or the DMV Direct Call Center. Those seeking in-person DMV assistance can only do so through an appointment. There are no walk-in services available at this time.
During the pandemic, Virginia temporarily shut down their DMVs and subsequently reduced services when they reopened and allowed some services to be conducted online. According to the DMV, the department is currently conducting more transactions than it did before the pandemic.