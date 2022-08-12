(The Center Square) – A Virginia-based distillery that is relocating within Prince William County and expanding its operations will receive a half of a million dollars worth of grants from the state and county government for the project.
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits is moving from its Bristow location to establish a larger brewery and tasting room in Innovation Park, which is just outside of Manassas. The company will receive a $250,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund and Prince William County will match the grant with another $250,000 in funding.
This is the county’s first AFID grant.
"MurLarkey has always had the pioneering spirit, so it's no surprise they are Prince William County's first AFID Facility Grant award," Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann B. Wheeler said in a statement. "We are thrilled to embrace and invest in agribusinesses that make our county a destination for residents and visitors from around the region.”
The project will cost the company about $8.1 million and is expected to create 42 new jobs, according to the Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. The distillery will be on the Farm Brew LIVE campus in Innovation Park, which already hosts 2Silos Brewing, the Black Sheep restaurant and a live music venue.
According to the governor’s office, the project will lead to the purchase of nearly $430,000 worth of Virginia-grown grains. The company only purchases grain from the commonwealth and intends to increase its production eight-fold.
“Virginia’s food and beverage industry continues to thrive as surging consumer spending and our world-class business environment combine to give company after company confidence that they can grow and succeed in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement. “With burdensome pandemic restrictions behind us, this growth and optimism is especially evident in our craft beverage sector as returning consumers bring newfound vibrancy to the industry.”
Thomas Murray, the CEO of Murlarkey, said in a statement that the company is excited to expand.
“MurLarkey is both humbled and honored by the amazing support we have received from our state, county and local community,” Murray said. “We’re excited to expand upon and further enhance the guest experience which MurLarkey has become famous for. “What started as a second career / family business has evolved into something which truly touches people, something broader reaching; much more than a craft spirits brand, MurLarkey has become a true lifestyle brand leading Virginia’s bourgeoning Spirit Trail. This new facility will enable us to continue this journey on the Farm Brew LIVE campus with The Villagio Group as an incredible strategic partner allowing us to better accommodate our local aficionados, patrons and tourists from far and wide seeking the MurLarkey experience.”
The company has received dozens of awards for their spirits, according to the governor’s office.