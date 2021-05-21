(The Center Square) – Virginia awarded $135.8 million worth of grants to support state and local criminal justice programs, primarily to support those who have been the victims of a crime, Gov. Ralph Northam announced late Thursday afternoon.
Nearly 63% of the funding, $85.5 million, will be used to provide services for victims. Many organizations receiving money provide direct services for traditionally underserved populations and for victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.
“Each of these grant recipients play an important role in keeping our communities safe and supporting victims and survivors of crime,” Northam said in a statement. “This funding will sustain the operations of a variety of critical programs and help expand the reach of services to underserved areas of the Commonwealth.”
The funding covers 436 grants for more than 1,500 positions in local governments, state agencies and nonprofit organizations. The grants were approved by the Criminal Justice Services Board of the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
“The programs supported by these grants provide essential services throughout the criminal justice system,” Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran said in a statement. “By continuing to support a wide range of programs, we are working to ensure the safety of all Virginians.”
DCJS Director Shannon Dion said in a statement that the DCJS will work with the CJSB to ensure grant money is used to support marginalized communities.
“We are committed to administering grant programs that help all sectors of society,” Dion added.
The programs funded include: Addiction Recovery Grant Program, Child Advocacy Center, Residential Substance Abuse Treatment, School Resource Officer Incentive Grant Program, Victim Witness Grant Program, Jail Mental Health Pilot Program, Pre and Post Incarceration Services Program and many others.
So far in Fiscal Year 2021, the DCJS administered about 700 grants, which included $63 million in federal funds, $39 million in general funds and $11 million in special funds. All the grants provided money for the state’s criminal justice system.