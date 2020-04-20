(The Center Square) – The Virginia Department of Health will provide more information on its website regarding COVID-19 statistics, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.
Numbers for positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths now will be broken down for each locality. These numbers also will be broken down for each health district level with demographic information, such as age and race.
“Ensuring that the public gets this type of information is a critical part of VDH’s job as the public health department,” Northam said Monday during a news briefing.
Race is not reported on all of the cases, but these numbers have been improving VDH Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver said. The state is missing race classification on about one-third of positive cases and about 3 percent of deaths, he said.
“We understand the fear and anxiety that many people have around this pandemic and giving high quality, accurate data in a timely fashion will help address this additional public health need that we have in facing this pandemic,” Oliver said.
Virginia has 8,990 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,500 total hospitalizations and 300 deaths, according to VDH’s newest numbers. Long-term care facilities represent the majority of the outbreaks: 77 of 139. They also represent about 10 percent of the commonwealth’s cases and 26 percent of the deaths. The country has more than 781,500 confirmed cases and at least 41,777 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.