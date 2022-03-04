(The Center Square) – Virginia House and Senate Democrats are urging House Republicans to support resolutions to allow voters to decide the fate of two proposed constitutional amendments: the automatic restoration of voting rights for felons and same-sex marriage rights.
To adopt a constitutional amendment, both chambers of the General Assembly must pass two identical resolutions two years in a row, with a House of Delegates election in between those years. If approved in the Legislature, the proposed amendment would appear on the general ballot during the fall elections. If supported by the majority of voters, the proposed amendment would be adopted.
Under last year’s Democratic-controlled General Assembly, both proposed amendments passed the chambers with some bipartisan support. Republicans, however, won control of the House in November, and a Republican-controlled subcommittee blocked the advancement of both proposed amendments. If they do not pass the House before the chamber adjourns for the end of the session, lawmakers would need to restart the process.
House Minority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, said during a news conference this week if the subcommittee does not advance the resolutions, the House could discharge the committee and bring the vote to the House floor. She said Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has remained silent on these resolutions, but if he voiced support for them, he likely could get House Republicans to back the measures.
“We are calling on Gov. Youngkin and the House Republicans to join us in taking the steps needed to allow Virginians to vote on these issues,” Herring said. “The power should be in the people’s hands.”
Senate Joint Resolution 1, sponsored by Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, automatically would restore the voting rights of convicted felons when they are released from prison. Under current law, a person can have his voting rights restored by petitioning the governor. The governor has the sole discretion in restoring such rights. It passed the Senate in mid-February on a 24-16 vote.
The amendment would not automatically restore gun rights, which convicted felons also lose, even upon release.
Herring said those who have served their time should get their voting rights back.
Senate Joint Resolution 5 would remove language from the Virginia Constitution that prohibits same-sex marriage. Although the language is still present, the state cannot enforce the ban because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that required every state to allow same-sex marriages.