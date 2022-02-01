(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate Democrats prevented bills that would eliminate or limit public sector collective bargaining from coming out of committee, effectively killing the legislation in the chamber.
Senate Bill 374, which was sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, would have repealed a law that allows localities to permit collective bargaining. The current law, which went into effect last year, allows a locality to approve ordinances that permits workers to vote for collective bargaining agreements, which gives the union exclusive representation over a specific working group when negotiating contracts. The union would also represent workers who voted against collective bargaining rights.
In a statement following the committee meeting, Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton said her party opposed legislation it thought would harm workers.
“Lifting up workers lifts our entire economy,” Locke said. “Making sure Virginians can exercise their rights to safety, security, and prosperity at work helps all boats rise. I’m proud to say that Senate Democrats are standing strong when it comes to protecting workers’ rights, and therefore more widely our economy. Everyone in the Commonwealth needs a job that can cover basic necessities, and the assurance that one surprise expense won’t land them in bankruptcy. It’s that simple, and we won’t go back.”
Obenshain’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
John Kalb, the vice president of the National Right to Work Committee, criticized lawmakers who opposed the legislation.
“Monopoly union bargaining violates workers’ rights by compelling them to associate with a union they oppose, and undermines our democracy by forcing politicians to negotiate with unelected union bosses over government policy,” Kalb told The Center Square. “It’s unfortunate but predictable that the Virginia Senate chose to continue granting union bosses extraordinary coercive powers over workers and taxpayers.”
Another bill sponsored by Obenshain, Senate Bill 721, would have limited collective bargaining rights. The bill would have required unions that engage in collective bargaining to receive expressed written consent from the employer before the union deducts money to use for the purpose of collective bargaining. The proposed law would have also stated that an employee would be able to resign from and end any financial obligation to the labor union or other employee organization at any time and would not need to waive that right.
Under the proposal, the union would have needed to renew consent from every employee every year. According to the Janus v. AFSCME Supreme Court decision, public employees have a First Amendment Right to opt out of union membership and paying dues. The law would have required the employee consent form to state his rights and inform him that the employer could not discriminate against him for his decision to withdraw his union dues.
The Commerce and Labor Committee voted along party lines to reject the bills. Democratic committee members voted against the two bills and Republicans voted for them.