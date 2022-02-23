(The Center Square) – Virginia Democratic senators voted to strike down legislation that would have ended Virginia’s participation in a carbon credit compact, but the battle over the program will likely continue.
House Bill 1301, sponsored by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, would have directed the Department of Environmental Quality to suspend the commonwealth’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Democratic committee members narrowly struck down the legislation on an 8-7 vote in the Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee.
The initiative, which is also known as RGGI, would cap the total amount of carbon emissions allowed in the commonwealth and put limits on individual entities. Carbon-emitting entities are required to purchase a limited number of carbon credits and will face hefty fines if they surpass their allotted carbon output. The total number of available credits will gradually decrease over the course of several years.
Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups defend the compact because they believe it will be beneficial for the environment to reduce Virginia’s carbon footprint. Republicans and business groups have criticized the compact and support ending the state’s involvement because of its economic impact and costs that have already begun to be passed down to ratepayers.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam entered Virginia into the compact with support from Democratic lawmakers. Most of the carbon credits already purchased were bought by the state’s power utilities and have already led to minor rate increases for customers. According to the State Corporations Commission, RGGI will cost about $5.9 billion between 2019 and 2043 and eventually cause rates to increase somewhere between $84 and $144 annually for the average consumer.
“Virginia’s future economy relies on forward-thinking, innovative approaches to prepare the Commonwealth for the challenges of tomorrow,” Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said in a statement regarding the party’s support for RGGI and other environmental initiatives.
“Climate change is an existential threat,” Saslaw said, “and developing a clean economy that not only addresses those threats but also readies the energy sector for the demands of tomorrow is imperative for continued growth and environmental responsibility.”
A Senate subcommittee with a Democratic majority also recommended that the Commerce and Labor Committee reject House Bill 118, sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, which would limit the state’s participation in RGGI.
However, the battle over RGGI may not be finished, according to Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute. He told The Center Square that Virginia could leave the compact without approval from the General Assembly.
“Repealing that section of the statute was one path to getting out of RGGI, but not the only path,” Haner said. “It is still possible for the Air Pollution Control Board to repeal its regulation. The law on the books merely authorized Virginia to join RGGI; it never mandated it.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has indicated he plans to end the commonwealth’s RGGI involvement either through the General Assembly or by ending the regulation. If the governor tries to end RGGI involvement without the legislature, he will likely end up in a legal battle with Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups who have claimed he does not have that authority.