(The Center Square) – Virginia Democrats in the 4th Congressional District plan a firehouse primary Tuesday to select their nominee for a Feb. 21 special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Rep. Donald McEachin.
Registered Democratic voters in the district can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday at eight different polling locations:
- Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville.
- Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St., Richmond
- Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond
- IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Road, Highland Springs
- Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg
- Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., North Chesterfield
- Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry
- Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City
Voters will choose one of four Democratic candidates – Joseph E. Preston, Jennifer McClellan, Joseph Morrissey and Tavorise Marks.
The Democratic nominee will challenge Republican nominee Leon Benjamin, who was selected during a party canvass Saturday. Republicans used ranked-choice voting, and Benjamin – who lost the race for the seat to McEachin in November – received the most votes.
Benjamin and the Democratic nominee will face off in February’s special election to determine who will carry out the remainder of McEachin’s term. McEachin died of cancer Nov. 28 less than three weeks after winning reelection.
The district, which covers a broad swath stretching from Richmond to the North Carolina border, was labeled “solid Democratic” by Cook Political Report leading up to the Nov. 8 election.
Virginia’s Republican and Democratic parties faced a tight deadline to select a nominee for the special election in February called by Gov. Glenn Youngkin just last week. The filing deadline for candidates is Friday – less than two months until the day of the special election.
McClellan, a state senator, has racked up several high-profile endorsements since announcing her candidacy Tuesday, including one from U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia. A fellow Virginia state lawmaker, Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Henrico, ended his candidacy and endorsed McClellan last week.
“Just as I am clear eyed in my decision to step aside, I also firmly believe that there is only one candidate in this race fit to replace my late mentor, Donald McEachin. That person is Sen. Jeniffer McClellan,” Bagby wrote in a statement last week.
If elected, McClellan would serve as the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
Morrissey, a veteran Democratic state senator who overcame past scandals to win election to the state Senate 2020, also announced his campaign last week. Morrissey criticized the party’s decision to hold the firehouse primary on Tuesday instead of on a Saturday, claiming it will “limit voter turnout.”
“This shift from an open firehouse primary on Saturday to a much more narrower Tuesday Primary defied every tenant of inclusive Democratic Policy dogma to wit: making voting more accessible to people,” Morrissey said during a press conference last week.
Officials from the 4th District Democratic Committee say the firehouse primary was chosen to provide Democratic voters with the greatest opportunity to vote under a short timeline.
"Our focus has always been on providing the greatest level of access possible to the Democratic voters of the fourth congressional district under the time constraints imposed by the Governor’s writ,” Alexsis Rodgers, chairwoman of the 4th Congressional District Democratic Committee, said in a statement last week.
Liam Watson, the interim press secretary for the Democratic Party of Virginia, told The Center Square their goal is to “have the greatest possible turnout for this election,” noting the party decided to have polls open during the same hours as the general election. Watson said volunteers will begin counting votes Tuesday and likely finish up Wednesday.