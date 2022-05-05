(The Center Square) – A Buchanan County, Virginia Board of Supervisors member has been charged with 82 felonies related to accusations of election fraud and other forms of misconduct, which he ardently denies.
Board Member Trey Adkins was indicted by a special grand jury, along with Sherry Lynn Bailey, who is alleged to have assisted him.
Adkins was indicted on 34 counts of false statements related to election fraud, 15 counts of uttering public record, 11 counts of absentee voting, 11 counts of forgery of public record, eight counts of public embezzlement and three counts of conspiracy to make a false statement related to election fraud. Bailey was charged with four counts of making false statements related to election fraud, four counts of conspiracy to make false statements and four counts of forgery of public record.
The Virginia State Police have been investigating the allegations for more than two years. Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Stoots was appointed special counsel for the investigation.
“The Rules of Professional Conduct prevents any lawyer participating in the prosecution of a criminal matter that may be tried to a jury from making an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or should know will have a likelihood of interfering with the fairness of a trial by jury,” Stoots said in a statement. “Based on the Rules of Professional Conduct, my office will not be making any further statements on the pending matters.”
In response to the allegations, Adkins alleged that the charges were a show and said that he and Bailey will both be pleading not guilty.
“It was a show,” Adkins said. “It’s something that we’ll deal with.”
Adkins alleged that some of his voters who voted absentee have been harassed and that the allegations are related to how the envelopes were witnessed. He said that none of the embezzlement charges accuse him of enriching himself. He said he will not step down from his position on the board and alleged that the investigation was an attempt to force him to step down.
“There’s no chance in hell that I’ll step off the board of supervisors,” Adkins said. “Period. Let me be clear about that.”
Adkins said he will release a more detailed statement after he consults with his lawyer. He is the current representative for the Knox District.
The Center Square reached out to the board of supervisors in an attempt to reach Adkins for comment, but did not receive a comment by the time of publication.