(The Center Square) – At least two Virginia counties expect to spend more taxpayer money on staff and resources if they approve public-sector collective bargaining, even before adding in additional costs that may be associated with union-negotiated contracts.
No Virginia counties have approved public-sector collective bargaining because a new law allowing the practice does not go into effect until May. However, some counties, including Fairfax and Arlington, already are considering the additional added costs if they were to approve it.
A fiscal year 2022 forecast provided in a joint meeting of the Board of Supervisors and the school board in Fairfax County suggests directing $1 million for collective bargaining costs for the county and another $600,000 in collective bargaining costs for the school system. The money would be used for initial resources to support collective bargaining negotiations.
In a budget direction from the Arlington County Board to the county manager, the board requested the manager to provide recommendations for budgeting for the 2022 fiscal year. Among the considerations were additional costs related to collective bargaining. No estimates were suggested by the board, but the manager was asked to provide recommendations by February.
Bryna Helfer, the assistant county manager for Arlington County, told The Center Square that no decision on whether to enact collective bargaining has been made and it’s too early to speculate what additional costs would be for salaries and benefits because collective bargaining is not in place.
“Arlington County is facing difficult budgeting challenges related to the COVID pandemic and wage/benefit increases will be a challenge in this fiscal environment,” Helfer said.
The speculative cost increase already is raising concerns from free-market advocates who cautioned localities against adopting collective bargaining policies.
"[The] $1.6 million in resources in Fairfax is just the tip of the iceberg in [increased] compliance costs for counties and cities that pass new public sector collective bargaining laws,” F. Vincent Vernuccio, a senior fellow for Virginia Works, told The Center Square.
“Arlington is already forecasting increased funding needs just for extra staff support,” Vernuccio said. “It is clear this is not money going to teachers or other public employees but rather the start of massive new spending surrounding the process of collective bargaining. Especially now in the middle of a pandemic, money spent on this bureaucracy could be used to make schools safer, enhance services, give public employees raises or increased benefits, or give much needed relief to struggling taxpayers. Instead, counties and cities that start passing public sector collective bargaining laws will need to spend millions of extra dollars in hard costs and staff time simply for the process.”
Collective bargaining would allow unions to have exclusive representation in contract bargaining for a working group even if some of the employees in that group are not union members. Critics say collective bargaining will increase costs to local governments and remove a worker’s right to represent himself or herself in contract negotiations, but supporters say it would increase protections for workers.
Fairfax County did not respond to requests for comment.