(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by 0.1 percentage points. The total number of employed Virginians sits at 4,238,134 and the unemployment rate is about 2.7%.
The total number of employed Virginians has increased by almost 100,000 since the beginning of the year and the unemployment rate has dropped about seven-tenths of a percentage point from 3.4% to 2.7%. However, the labor force participation rate slightly decreased from the previous month and is only 63.8%, which is down 0.1 percentage point from last month. To date, the commonwealths total employment numbers are still 120,000 fewer than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“With 100,000 jobs added since January, we are well ahead of pace to reach our goal of 400,000 jobs during my term,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “However, the slowdown in monthly job creation and the lower level of job participation have my full attention. We will continue the critical work to return more Virginians to the workforce and will double-down on policies that make Virginia attractive for job growth and business investment. We remain laser-focused on our mission to make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
Most industries saw job growth over the past month. The largest increase was in federal government employment, which rose by 5,400. Other industries to see large employment gains were education and health services with 4,800 more jobs, leisure and hospitality with 4,000 more jobs and trade, transportation and utilities with an increase of 2,900 jobs. Industries that saw job loss included finance, which lost 500 jobs and manufacturing, which lost 200 jobs.
“We are excited by the number of new businesses coming to Virginia and the expansion of those companies currently operating in the Commonwealth,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “We have many job opportunities available across Virginia, and we will work with both our businesses and Virginians to return more people to the workforce.”
Over the past 12 months, Virginia gained 120,400 jobs, which is a 3% increase. In that time frame, 111,000 of those jobs were in the private sector and another 9,400 were in the public sector.
The largest job increase was in northern Virginia and the second largest job increase was in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News region.
Some industries have continued to report a shortage in high-quality applicants for positions.