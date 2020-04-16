(The Center Square) – The Virginia Community College System was awarded a $3.3 million COVID-19 Dislocated Worker Grant this week by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The grants are to be used to create temporary jobs for eligible individuals to assist with clean-up, recovery and humanitarian efforts, the Department of Labor said.
In the case of the public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the funding, made possible by the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month, can be used for humanitarian assistance, coronavirus clean-up and mitigation, and job training for industries still hiring during the health emergency.
The Virginia Community College System grant was one of 24 released Wednesday by USDOL, totaling $131,384,557. The system includes 23 community colleges in Virginia and serves more than 280,000 students.
A spokesman for the Virginia Community College System said the grant would be used for training individuals to work in the health care field.
Grantees must submit a full budget and implementation plan to the Employment and Training Administration within 60 days of the initial award, USDOL said.