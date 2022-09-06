(The Center Square) – The city of Bristol received a warning letter from a Virginia agency for potential code violations at its Integrated Solid Waste Management Facility.
The Department of Environmental Quality noted two potential violations of the State Water Control Law and asked the city to respond to the letter within 20 days. The DEQ asked the city to detail actions it will take or already has taken to ensure compliance with state laws and regulations. The letter notes that if corrective action will take more than 90 days, the agency may request a formalized plan and schedule.
If the facility is in violation, the State Water Control Board can impose a penalty up to $32,500 for every day it remains in violation. The law also allows the board to order any person to comply with the law and impose a civil penalty for violations up to $100,000.
The letter stated that the DEQ conducted an evaluation of the facility and found several deficiencies during inspection. According to the agency, there were deficiencies in routine facility inspections, quarterly visual inspections of stormwater discharges and in semi-annual discharge monitoring.
According to the letter, the facility also failed to provide certain electronic discharge monitoring reports by a July 10 deadline. The DEQ states that that communication with the city indicates that no storm water monitoring was conducted during the monitoring period.