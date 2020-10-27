(The Center Square) – The Virginia Chamber of Commerce is partnering with higher education in the state to connect students with businesses that provide internship and apprenticeship opportunities, the group announced Tuesday during its virtual Virginia Education and Workforce Conference.
The Virginia General Assembly appropriated $700,000 annually to the initiative through the Innovative Internship Fund and Program. Although Gov. Ralph Northam has not signed the budget, he has endorsed the initiative and intends to include this funding in the amended version he sends back to the General Assembly.
"Virginia is the best state for business in part because of our world-class workforce, and we know that high-quality, work-based learning and internships are key to maintaining a strong talent pipeline and filling the in-demand jobs,” Northam said in a statement. “By fostering greater connectivity between students and the opportunities that can lead to full-time employment, the Virginia Talent and Opportunity Partnership supports our shared goals of ensuring that every Virginian has equitable access to the resources, education, and experiences to thrive in our Commonwealth."
Virginia Chamber President and CEO Barry DuVal said during the conference the partnership will help provide students with a new pathway to professions. It is designed to provide students with work experience to better prepare them for the workforce, keep college graduates in the state and help maintain the state’s top business ranking.
The Chamber began the first phase of the initiative, which includes a website designed to connect students, higher education institutions and businesses. The first phase also will include conversations with businesses, educational institutions and community leaders to identify obstacles they face, Nicole Bunce, a spokesperson for the Chamber, told The Center Square.
"Access to a talented, well-educated workforce continues to be one of the top priorities for businesses in Virginia,” DuVal said in a statement. “Through [the Virginia Talent and Opportunity Partnership], we have the opportunity to foster greater connectivity between the education institutions, and employers. Virginia TOP will strengthen the transition from learning to earning for all stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth."
During the second phase, which is planned to start this winter, the partners will work to coordinate internships and apprenticeships.