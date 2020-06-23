(The Center Square) – Virginia is set to enter phase three of reopening July 1, but some businesses say they still are struggling to grapple with statewide COVID-19 regulations.
Phase three will allow restaurants and nonessential retail businesses to start operating at full capacity, but social distancing still will be required and people will be required to wear a face mask, except when they’re eating or drinking. Gyms can open at 75 percent capacity.
Entertainment venues that had been closed, such as museums and zoos, will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity and swimming pools will be allowed to open at 75 percent capacity, but social distancing requirements will remain in place. Social gatherings can increase to 250 people.
Strict sanitization requirements still will be in effect for all entities. Gov. Ralph Northam said Virginians still should take the pandemic seriously even though the state is opening up further.
“Cases are on the rise in many other states," Northam said during a news briefing Tuesday. "… I do not want to see that happen in our commonwealth. Be cautious and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and the people around you. That means face coverings. … It means physical distancing and frequent hand washing.”
Republicans and many businesses were hoping phase three would have started Friday, which was two weeks after phase two began. Some businesses and business groups said prolonging phase two longer was harmful to certain businesses. Some entities are concerned phase three still will retain too many regulations to get their businesses back on track.
Nicole Riley, Virginia state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square the businesses her organization represents are happy phase three has a set date. She said it’s good other entertainment venues can open and the entire state is moving into this phase at the same time, unlike the other two phases.
However, she said the prolonged second phase negatively affected some businesses and phase three regulations also will be hard for some of them. She said the longer Virginia stays in phase two, the longer it will take some businesses to recover.
Moving into phase three will be beneficial for a lot of businesses that will be able to operate at full capacity, Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square. However, phase three restrictions still are going to hold some businesses back, and there is a concern phase three could last 10-12 weeks, which is much longer than previous phases, he said.
Emily Peck, who works with the campground Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park at Gloucester Point, told The Center Square the government restrictions have been “very frustrating from a business standpoint.” She said some of the phase two restrictions allowed some of their amenities to be open, in theory, but the guidelines surrounding them sometimes made it not feasible.
For example, playgrounds could be open, but had to be sanitized after every use, and pools could be open, but only for lap swimming.
Phase three will allow them to operate at a greater capacity, but they’ll still need to keep some amenities closed and increase their staff to be able to enforce social distancing and the sanitization guidelines, Peck said.
Roy Van Doorn, who works with City Select/Virginia Welcome in Charlottesville, told The Center Square a lot of small restaurants will not benefit much, if at all, from moving into phase three because social distancing requirements will force them to keep their capacity low, potentially around 30 percent depending on how much space a restaurant has. His business produces materials for the hospitality community in Virginia and North Carolina.
Larger restaurants that have more space will be able to operate at a greater capacity, Van Doorn said, but restaurants forced to continue to operate at low capacity will not be able to break even. After forcing these businesses to operate at virtually no income for months, then forcing them to operate at a loss, some of them won’t be able to stay in business, he said.
“That’s too bad, but it will happen,” Van Doorn said.
Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to trend in the right direction. On Friday, the seven-day moving average for the percent of tests coming back positive was 6.4 percent, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That was lower than the week before, which was 7.1 percent. However, these numbers are trending downward at a slower rate than they were earlier in the month. Data for more recent days are not yet available.
Hospital capacity has continued to remain stable. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has continued to trend downward, no hospitals are reporting difficulty acquiring personal protective equipment.