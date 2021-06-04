(The Center Square) — Many Virginia businesses are still struggling to fill open spots as the government continues to provide an additional $300 in pandemic unemployment to those without a job, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.
NFIB’s monthly job report found that 48% of small business owners nationally reported unfilled openings in May. The organization's Virginia director, Nicole Riley, told The Center Square that Virginia small businesses are in the same rut.
“[The national numbers do] coincide with what I’ve been hearing from our members in Virginia,” Riley said.
Now that most pandemic-era restrictions have been lifted, businesses are trying to fill spots and expand their workforce. The poll showed that 61% of business owners tried to hire workers in May and 27% plan to create new jobs within the next three months.
Some businesses have even increased their wages to give workers an incentive to join the workforce, rather than live off of unemployment benefits. About 34% of owners reported they increased compensation and 22% reported they plan to increase compensation within the next three months.
The survey found 8% of business owners cited labor costs as the top business problem and 26% cited a lack of labor quality as the top concern. Forty-percent of businesses have job openings for skilled workers and 27% have openings for unskilled labor.
Different industries are having trouble hiring for different reasons, Riley said. For example, construction jobs are having a problem finding uniquely skilled workers, while some restaurants and businesses that provide lower wages are having trouble finding applicants altogether.
Some people may be staying out of the workforce because they are still worried about contracting COVID-19, Riley said, but some may be staying out because they can make more money taking the higher unemployment benefits than they would if they worked certain jobs.
When people are incentivized to stay home because of higher benefits, Riley said this creates difficulties for businesses by increasing the hiring costs. Small businesses are particularly vulnerable because some of them do not have the funds to adequately incentivize potential workers to forgo their unemployment checks.
About half of the states have chosen to end the enhanced unemployment payments earlier than the federal government requires, particularly because of these concerns. Some have used the money to provide back-to-work bonuses to make residents more incentivized to get a job than to stay home.
The General Assembly plans to meet in a special session some time this summer to allocate federal funds. However, Riley said either lawmakers or the governor should take action to end the pandemic unemployment enhancement and provide a back-to-work bonus to get the economy back to normal.