(The Center Square) – Certain aspects of the proposed $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill have garnered support from the Virginia business community for provisions to provide additional aid to struggling businesses.
More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses are still struggling to make ends meet amid state-level restrictions on economic activity and many people’s concern for entering crowded areas. Despite Gov. Ralph Northam relaxing some restrictions, there is still a limit on indoor public gatherings, a midnight on-site alcohol curfew for bars and restaurants and social distancing and mask requirements.
Many restaurants, bars and hotels are “still in very rough shape,” Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square. He said one member he recently spoke to just finished a week 15% short of breaking even, which he considered one of his good weeks.
An amended version of the federal bill, which passed the Senate and was sent back to the House, includes another $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to businesses to maintain their payroll. If a business uses these funds in alignment with federal rules, it will not have to pay any of the money back to the government. It also includes $28.6 billion specifically for restaurant and bar revitalization.
Melvin said his organization supports the effort to single out restaurants and bars because they have been disproportionately harmed by the pandemic. He said the group also supports the additional PPP loans.
Nicole Riley, the Virginia state director for the National Association of Independent Business, told The Center Square that federal assistance has been very successful at providing a lifeline to businesses during the pandemic. She said the additional funding will help businesses who are struggling at the start of 2021.
The stimulus bill also calls for $350 billion to state and local governments, some of which Riley said should be used to help businesses. She said the state should use funding to reduce the financial burden on the Unemployment Insurance Fund to prevent a potential tax increase on businesses that may otherwise be needed to offset the losses. She also encouraged the state to use some funding to help businesses through the Rebuild Virginia Grant Fund started by the governor during the pandemic.
Ensuring a successful vaccine rollout and access for employees will also be important for an economic recovery, Riley said. Melvin said the commonwealth should also amend its vaccine eligibility rules to give more priority to hotel workers who come in contact with a lot of people during their jobs.
The Senate-version of the bill also removed a provision that would have increased the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Riley said the removal of this provision will help struggling businesses by avoiding an increased cost of doing business that would accompany it.