(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor.
After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled for Aug. 17. In addition to five Youngkin appointees, four members were appointed by former Gov. Ralph Northam.
One of the main items on the agenda is the implementation of House Bill 938, which Advanced Studies Diplomas, increases transparency, promotes excellence in mathematics and upholds strong proficiency standards on Standards of Learning assessments for reading and mathematics, among other things.
The law directs the board to achieve these goals through collaboration with parents, public school teachers, higher education institutions and other stakeholders.
"I have asked the State Board of Education to bring their expertise as parents, industry leaders, educators, and policymakers to ensure our classrooms and our campuses prepare students for success in life,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin told The Center Square in a statement. “This includes providing equal access to educational opportunities regardless of background or zip code, protecting and promoting free speech, restoring the ability to have civil discourse, keeping tuition affordable, and ensuring that all Virginians have access to in-demand career pathways. Together, we will make Virginia the best place to learn across a lifetime."
Under the law, the secretary of education and the superintendent of public instruction must submit a report to the House Committee on Education and the Senate Committee on Education and Health, which provides recommendations on how to achieve the goals set in the legislation.
During the meeting, the board will overview the process to review and revise the History and Social Science Standards of Learning, which began in January 2021. The final review is anticipated for Nov. 17.
Chris Braunlich, a former president of the Virginia Board of Education and current president of the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square the board should review that document closely.
“My hope is that the board looks hard at the 400 page history standards of learning revisions, since there is a great opportunity for mischief anytime you have a 400 page document,” Braunlich said. “Most importantly, it deserves a full set of well-publicized public hearings, including but not limited to an online public hearing, and a robust public discussion.”
The board will convene in a work session at 9 a.m., in which no public comment will be accepted. The business meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., in which public comment will be accepted.