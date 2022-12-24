(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could consider a bill aiming to reduce the tax rate on cigars after the General Assembly convenes in January.
House Bill 1417, introduced and pre-filed earlier this month by Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, would adjust the statutory tax rate for selling or distributing cigars to 10% of the manufacturer’s sales price or 30 cents per cigar, whichever is lower. The bill is still pending a committee referral.
A budget bill passed in 2020 doubled the state’s tax on tobacco products, resulting in a tax increase on cigars from 10% of the manufacturer’s sale price to 20%. The budget bill also doubled the cigarette tax from 1.5 cents per cigarette to 3 cents.
If Ware’s legislation is enacted as currently written, Virginia’s 10% cigar tax would place it among the lowest in the nation. Missouri and Kansas currently have a 10% tax on cigars, Tennessee has 6.6%, South Carolina is at 5.5%, Alabama charges 4.05 cents and Texas charges 1.1 cents, according to a table compiled by Halfwheel.
Virginia received an estimated $416.3 million in revenue from tobacco settlement payments and taxes in fiscal year 2021, according to the Truth Initiative, a nonprofit organization aiming to end nicotine and tobacco use.
Ware was unavailable for an interview regarding the bill, but his office told The Center Square stakeholders involved in the issue are planning to discuss the legislation after the New Year.