Airbnb
Shutterstock photo

(The Center Square) – A vote on prospective Virginia Beach regulations that would limit opportunities for Airbnb and other short-term rentals was postponed until July 6 by the City Council.

The City Council listened to speakers on both sides of the issue Tuesday night during a lengthy discussion. Some supporters of the ordinance represented neighborhood groups that complained about loud noise and other nuisances in properties used as short-term rentals. Some opponents of the restrictions were property owners who rent out homes for short-term periods. They called for a compromise without overrestricting the rentals and limiting options for tourists.

Airbnb and similar rentals often are homes rented out as an alternative to staying in a hotel.

Under the proposed zoning changes, a person would not be able to open new short-term rentals in parts of Shore Drive, Oceanfront and North End. There also would be limits on the number of rentals in certain neighborhoods: North End would be limited to 10.6% of its homes being used as short-term rentals and East Shore Drive would be limited to 11.5% of its total homes.

Short-term rentals in some areas would have limits on the number of contractors they can have every week and would be subject to new health and safety rules.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.