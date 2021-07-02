(The Center Square) – The mayor of Virginia’s largest city wants Gov. Ralph Northam to join more than two dozen other states in ending federal unemployment benefits to help the city’s businesses struggling to find employees.
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer wrote Northam recently and asked him to stop the $300 weekly benefit as soon as possible rather than wait until the Sept. 6 federal cutoff date. He said short staffing levels harm the city, especially the tourism industry.
“Waiting for the September 6 federal cutoff date will be a huge detriment to businesses and residents of the Commonwealth and will be an especially difficult hurdle for Virginia Beach,” Dyer wrote. “Not only will it remain difficult for businesses to increase staffing levels, but continued short staffing at hotels, restaurants and businesses leads to subpar service levels and a slower recovery from the pandemic.”
The Virginia Manufacturers Association made a similar plea in mid-June, but Northam has maintained workers still may not be able to return to work safely, while others may face child care or transportation issues.
“There are individuals in Virginia that are having difficulty finding employment and, until they do that, federal help is something that will help them pay their bills. So, we don’t have any plans of eliminating that in Virginia,” Northam told WAVY-TV in June.
Twenty-six states have ended the extra benefits. A state judge in Indiana, however, recently ruled Indiana must continue providing the benefits. The state announced earlier this week it is appealing the decision.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also has no plans to end the extra benefits but announced last week he plans to use $22.5 million in federal funding to offer a $1,500 incentive for up to 15,000 people to get back into the workforce.
The 26 states that have ended the benefits include Alaska, Missouri, Mississippi, Iowa, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Maryland, Tennessee, Arizona and Louisiana.