(The Center Square) – Virginia Beach high school students will not be forced to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 unless they are experiencing symptoms, according to a new policy that went into effect this week.
In a letter sent to parents, the school system said recent data suggests a quarantine is not needed for high school students who were exposed to the virus. It takes 26 positive COVID-19 cases to result in one additional case within their schools, according to the letter. The school system will continue to use contact tracing to monitor the spread of COVID-19.
“Based upon this data, we will suspend quarantine at high schools only starting Dec. 6,” the letter read. “Contact tracing will continue, so we can continue to track any spread of the virus in our schools. Again, we want to keep as many students in class as is safely possible, five days a week.”
The quarantine rule will remain in effect for elementary school and middle school students, because their data showed a greater likelihood of a student contracting COVID-19 if he or she was in close contact. According to the letter, it takes fewer than four cases to result in one additional case in elementary school and it takes 10 cases to result in an additional case in middle schools.
Virginia Beach City Public Schools will monitor the new data to determine whether it affects the spread of COVID-19 within the schools. The system will monitor the data for a minimum of three weeks and then consider changes to quarantine rules for other students depending on the results.
“By Jan. 24, 2022, we will have plenty of time within the post-holiday period to evaluate any potential negative consequences of this change in quarantine strategy,” the letter read. “We can then use this data, along with that from middle schools and elementary schools, to evaluate the potential suspension of quarantine at those levels.”
The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health supports the school system’s plan.
Students who are not yet in high school will still need to quarantine for 10 days if they had close exposure to someone who had COVID-19. A high school student who exhibits symptoms will be subject to the same quarantine rules. The 10-day rule starts from the last day of exposure.
Close contact applies if the person is within 6 feet of the infected person at any time if one of the students was not wearing a mask. If both students were properly wearing masks, then close contact only applies if the student was within three feet of the other student.