(The Center Square) – Virginia awarded $75,000 worth of farming grants to four counties, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday.
The grants help three counties shift from tobacco manufacturing to vegetable production and assistance for one county to develop sustainable disposal of organic waste streams. The money comes from the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant program.
“We are pleased to see localities continue to use AFID Planning Grants to further embed agriculture into their current recovery efforts and long-term economic development plans,” Northam said in a statement. “Identifying and supporting local initiatives like these that strengthen and diversify Virginia’s agricultural economy is critical to positioning this vital industry for success in the years to come.”
Brunswick and Lunenburg counties will receive the largest grant. They will jointly receive $35,000 to develop architecture and engineering plans for a produce processing facility to transition tobacco production to vegetable production. The plan will help the counties use farmland, labor and production equipment currently used for tobacco production to instead be used for organic and conventional vegetable crops.
The joint grant will be awarded in conjunction with $90,000 in local funds for the project.
Lee County was awarded a $20,000 grant that will be used to fund a study into locating a product auction in response to the region shifting away from tobacco production toward vegetable production. The money will help establish a business marketing plan, identify a suitable location and develop a plan for a produce auction facility. The project will also receive $20,000 in funds from the county and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
Rockingham County is receiving a $20,000 grant to develop a plan on creating an anaerobic digester for sustainable disposal of organic waste streams. The digester would process the waste into soil amendments and fertilizers and produce a methane bio-gas, which could be used for gas utility. The grant will be matched with local funds.
“Embracing innovation and exploring new opportunities in agriculture is key to the growth and prosperity of rural communities,” Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring said in a statement. “Congratulations to Lee County, Rockingham County, and Brunswick and Lunenburg Counties for recognizing the importance of our local agriculture industries and supporting local farmers and producers by creating and expanding new markets to maintain and grow their farms.”
Virginia is one of the largest tobacco producers in the country, but has been declining in recent years, partially caused by tobacco use decreasing.