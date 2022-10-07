(The Center Square) – Three state-sponsored grants worth $180,000 combined will support small business development and entrepreneurial training in three central Virginia communities, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced.
Half of the funding, $90,000 will go to the Downtown Lynchburg Association for Launch LYH. A quarter of the money, $45,000 will support the Lovingston Community Business Launch in Nelson County and the remaining quarter of the money will support the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority’s Grow Waynesboro: Main and Wayne 2023.
“Virginia recognizes the importance of small business in local economies, and this program gives our communities across Virginia the flexibility required to address unique community-identified needs to ensure success for local entrepreneurs," Youngkin said in a statement. “Virginia is open for business, and it is integral that we support the small businesses that are the heart of our commercial districts and the bedrock of our economy.”
The money was awarded through the Community Business Launch program. It provides funding to support entrepreneur training and to conduct business plan competitions that align with the local and regional economic development strategies, according to the governor’s office. The grants are awarded through a competitive process.
“The Community Business Launch program enables localities to identify what businesses fit into their vision for the future in their downtown districts and support these businesses beyond the grand opening,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in a statement. “This important resource allows us to create and nurture strong local entrepreneurial ecosystems while diversifying our economy and revitalizing our downtowns.”
The grant program is administered through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.