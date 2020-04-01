(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has sent letters to 42 businesses that have been accused of illegally increasing the prices on goods because of higher demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is unfortunate that businesses will take advantage of a situation like a public health crisis to try and make more money off of necessary goods like hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, face masks, or water,” Herring said in a statement. “My office and I take price gouging complaints very seriously, and I hope that these letters will send a strong message to businesses across Virginia that price gouging will not be tolerated here.”
Herring’s letters issue a warning to the business that have been accused of price gouging, request documentation of pricing practices before and after Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration, and advise the business to stop any price gouging practices. The letters said Herring’s office has the authority to investigate the complaints.
Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency triggered Virginia's Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, which prohibits “unconscionable prices” for “necessary goods and services.” Some necessary goods include food, water and medicine.
Critics of such crackdowns argue that price gouging can prevent shortages and discourage people from buying goods they don’t need, which frees up the goods for those who have the greatest need.
As of Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported Virginia has 1,484 COVID-19 cases, 208 hospitalizations and 34 deaths. The country has more than 191,000 cases and at least 4,138 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.