(The Center Square) – Public bodies in Virginia, including local governments, can conduct official business electronically during the COVID-19 outbreak to help contain the spread, Attorney General Mark Herring said in an advisory opinion.
“This guidance will ensure that local governments and other public bodies can provide services, make decisions and address Virginians’ needs while remaining open, transparent, and accountable to the public during this unprecedented emergency,” Herring said in a statement.
State law permits a public body to conduct electronic meetings to address an emergency, which is defined as any decision that must be made immediately to prevent irrevocable public harm, according to Herring’s opinion. He said the General Assembly did not intend that all business be handled electronically, even during an emergency, and these bodies should consider whether electronic communication is essential. If it can wait for an in-person meeting, he said the body should defer until then.
If a body is meeting electronically, Herring said it must still adhere to transparency and accountability measures, which include public access, public notice, publicly available agendas, roll-call votes and recorded minutes. He said all requirements under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act still are in effect.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has discouraged people from attending gatherings of 10 or more people because large groups are more likely to cause COVID-19 to spread. Virginia has shut down all public schools and prohibited restaurants, bars and gyms from allowing more than 10 patrons in their building at a time.
The Virginia Department of Health has reported 219 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six deaths. At least 473 people have died in the U.S.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.